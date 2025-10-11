2026 WCQ: Aircraft’s Cracked Windscreen Delays Super Eagles’ Arrival In Uyo

The Super Eagles’ arrival in Uyo has been delayed by a cracked windscreen on the chartered ValueJet Airline aircraft that was conveying the team from Polokwane, South Africa.

The aircraft had made an initial stop in Luanda to refuel before embarking on the trip to Uyo.

It however suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air after take-off, and the pilot guided the airplane safely back to the airport in Luanda.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation,NFF, ValueJet Airline and the relevant Federal Government of Nigeria authorities including the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff to the President are working assiduously to get the necessary overflying and landing permits for another aircraft to fly from Lagos, pick the delegation in Luanda and fly them to Uyo.

The Super Eagles were initially expected to arrive Uyo today ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cheetahs of Benin Republic slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium next week Tuesday.

Eric Chelle’s side defeated Lesotho 2-1 in a Group C matchday nine encounter in Polokwane on Friday.

Meanwhile, Benin Republic’s delegation have arrived Uyo for the clash with the Super Eagles.

The players and their officials hit the Victor Attah International Airport aboard a chartered aircraft on Saturday afternoon.

By Adeboye Amosu



