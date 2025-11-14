2026 WCQ: Congo Will Fight To Beat Super Eagles — Desabre

Democratic Republic of Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre believes they have what it takes to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Leopards will face Nigeria in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Sunday.

Desabre’s side stunned the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 in the semi-final on Thursday.

The 49-year-old insists they can repeat similar result against the Super Eagles, who he labelled ‘best team in Africa”.

“Nigeria remains the best in Africa. We know we still have room for improvement against teams ranked ahead of us in the FIFA rankings,” actualize.cd.

“We have experienced players. What we’re putting in place hasn’t happened overnight. We’ve been working for three years to be capable and strong against teams like Cameroon and to beat teams like that. We know we’re progressing to qualify for a World Cup.”

“The ultimate goal within six years is to finish in the top nine at least. We’re making progress, we’ve taken a good step today, and we’ll have a team against Nigeria to show what we’re capable of.

“It will be a different kind of match. Whatever happens, we’re going to give it our all. Against Senegal, we were five minutes away from the World Cup. We took a few steps back.”

By Adeboye Amosu



