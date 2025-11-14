Friendly: Super Eagles AFCON Group Foes Tunisia, Uganda Secure Wins

Super Eagles of Nigeria AFCON 2025 Group C opponents Tunisia and Uganda recorded wins in their respective international friendly matches on Friday.

While Tunisia overcame 10-man Jordan 3-2, Uganda edged out Chad 2-1.

The group’s other team Tanzania will be in action on Saturday when they will face Kuwait also in a friendly encounter.

The three teams are using the friendly matches to prepare for next month’s AFCON in Morocco.

On December 23, the Super Eagles will open their campaign against Tanzania and on December 27 they will face Tunisia.

Then in December 30, the Eagles will end the group phase with a clash against Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 to progress to the final of the 2026 World Cup playoffs where they will battle DR Congo.

Tunisia has already booked their place at the World Cup billed for United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

By James Agberebi




