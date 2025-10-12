2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Motivated To Beat Benin Despite Flight Scare --Agu

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu believes the Super Eagles are mentally and psychologically prepared to face Benin in the final Group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, despite a mid-air scare.



Eagles on Sunday arrived safely in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, after a flight disruption forced their aircraft to make an emergency return to Luanda, Angola.



According to the NFF, the team was en route to Nigeria on Saturday following their 2–1 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane, South Africa, when the incident happened.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Agu stated that the flight disruption won’t affect the player’s mentality ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Benin.

“First of all, we give glory to God for granting the players a safe trip back to Nigeria. I could imagine what would have been going on in the minds of the players. But then, we bless God for taking control of the plane.



“I am sure the players are self-motivated to get the job done against Benin on Tuesday.



“They are mentally and psychologically ready to pick the three points and pray that the other result between South Africa and Rwanda will be in our favour.”



Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 14 points, behind the Benin Republic and South Africa, who have 17 and 15, respectively.



The Eagles must win their final fixture and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda to secure automatic qualification for the World Cup.



