2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Keep Super Eagles’ Hope Alive, Hold Benin

Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers have been brightening after Zimbabwe held Benin to a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Benin took the early lead through Steve Mounie’s fine finish before the visitor doubled their advantage moments after the half-hour mark, following great interplay inside the box by Dokou and Junior Olaitan.





However, Zimbabwe fought back thanks to a brilliant goal from captain Marshall Munetsi, to the delight of the home supporters.

The host leveled parity thanks to Knowledge Musona’s clinical goal after being played through on goal following a set-piece scenario, Musona’s first-time hit caught the opposition goalkeeper off guard at his near post.

The draw between Zimbabwe and Benin has kept Super Eagles hope of qualifying for the Mundial alive, as a victory against Rwanda on Friday will push Nigeria’s point to six.

Recall that Benin sit top of the group with eight points while Zimbabwe sit bottom with three points with the Super Eagles.



