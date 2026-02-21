7 Fascinating Facts About Super Falcons’ Int’l Friendly Opponents — Indomitable Lionesses Of Cameroon

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a double-header international friendly which will take place in Yaounde.

The friendly games are part of preparations for the two teams ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in Morocco from 17 March to 3 April.

Ahead of the two friendly ties, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights seven interesting facts about the Indomitable Lionesses.

First-Ever International Match Was Against Nigeria’s Super Falcons

The Indomitable Lionesses’ first-ever international match was against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first leg of the final round of the 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The first leg, played on 15 June 1991 in Lagos, ended 2-0 in favour of the Super Falcons, while the second leg, played in Yaoundé on 30 June 1991, finished 4-0 in favour of the Nigerian team.

While the Super Falcons beat Ghana (7-2 aggregate win in the first round) and Guinea (7-0 aggregate win in the second round) to reach the final round, Cameroon did not kick a ball, as they had walkovers against Congo and Zambia, who both withdrew.

First Biggest Defeat Was Against Super Falcons

Cameroon’s first biggest defeat was against the Super Falcons — a 6-0 hammering in the semi-finals of the maiden edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 1998 in Nigeria.

The Cameroonians suffered their second biggest defeat, another 6-0 loss, this time to France in Paris on 10 October 2018.

Have Produced An African Women’s Player Of The Year Winner

The Lionesses produced an African Women’s Player of the Year winner in the person of Gaëlle Enganamouit in 2015.

Enganamouit winning the crown did not come as a surprise, as she was impressive for her country in their first appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015, where they reached the round of 16.

In their first group stage match against Ecuador, Enganamouit netted a hat-trick as Cameroon won 6-0.

Qualified Twice For FIFA Senior Women’s World Cup

The Indomitable Lionesses have qualified twice for the FIFA senior Women’s World Cup, in 2015 and 2019.

In both appearances, the Indomitable Lionesses progressed to the round of 16.

They began their 2015 campaign with a 6-0 win against Ecuador, lost 2-1 to Japan before edging out Switzerland 2-1 to advance to the knockout round.

At the 2019 edition, the Indomitable Lionesses lost their opening two group stage matches (1-0 defeat to Canada and 3-1 loss to the Netherlands) but pipped New Zealand 2-1 to progress to the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed sides.

However, their campaign came to an end in the first knockout round following a 3-0 defeat to England.

Lost All Three WAFCON Final Appearances To Super Falcons

The Indomitable Lionesses have appeared three times in the final of the WAFCON but suffered defeats in all three to the Super Falcons.

The first time Cameroon reached the final was at the 2004 edition in South Africa, where they were hammered 5-0 by the Super Falcons.

They had to wait until 2014 in Namibia before making it to the final, only to once again lose to the Super Falcons, who secured a 2-0 win.

Cameroon hosted the 2016 tournament and went all the way to the final. But just like in 2004 and 2014, they fell short again to the Super Falcons, who earned a 1-0 win.

Highest FIFA Women’s Ranking Is 41st

The Indomitable Lionesses attained their highest FIFA Women’s World Ranking in 2019 when they were placed 41st.

The ranking was not unconnected to their good outing at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where they made it to the round of 16.

Eliminated Super Falcons To Qualify For 2012 London Olympics

For the first time, the Indomitable Lionesses qualified for the football event of the Olympics when it was held in London in 2012.

The Cameroon team eliminated the Super Falcons 4-3 on penalties after the aggregate score finished 3-3. The first leg in Abuja ended 2-1, and it was the same scoreline in the reverse fixture in favour of Cameroon in Yaounde.



