EXCLUSIVE: Iroha Raises Concern Over FIFA Delay On NFF Petition Against DR Congo

Former Nigeria defender, Ben Iroha, has exclusively told Completesports.com that FIFA’s delay in delivering a verdict on the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo for allegedly fielding ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup qualification play-off in Morocco is worrisome.

Iroha spoke to Completesports.com from his base in Texas, United States of America, on Friday evening.

Super Eagles In Suspense Over FIFA Verdict

He said such a delay could affect the team’s planning and preparation ahead of the intercontinental play-off scheduled for next month, March.

“It’s just a week to the end of February, yet we’re yet to hear from FIFA what their verdict is on such a crucial matter,” Iroha, a winner of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles, began.

“We expected that by now, FIFA would have come out with its verdict based on its findings in the matter so that the team that its verdict eventually favoured would begin planning and preparation for the intercontinental play-off next month.

“Now, Super Eagles are in suspense. DR Congo are in suspense, with barely one week before February comes to an end.

“Knowing the crucial nature of a World Cup qualification game, I think by now the two parties should have known their fate and then settle down for preparation on how to get the job done.”

Super Eagles Hopeful Of Favourable Ruling

Asked if he has hope of the Super Eagles possibly getting a favourable decision, Iroha responded in the affirmative.

“Why not? FIFA has a set of rules and procedures on issues relating to players’ nationality switches. And the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), who filed the petition in the first place, did not just wake up and begin to write a petition. They must have gone through the rule book and checked their facts properly.”

Nigeria Eye Seventh FIFA World Cup Qualification

If Nigeria get the nod and eventually win the intercontinental play-off, it would be the Super Eagles’ seventh FIFA World Cup finals qualification and participation, following appearances in 1994 (in USA), 1998 (in France), 2002 (in Japan), 2010 (in South Africa), 2014 (in Brazil) and 2018 (in Russia).

By Sab Osuji

