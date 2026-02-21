Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Ligue 1: Simon Subbed On As Paris FC Hold Toulouse

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Simon in action for Paris FC

    Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in action as Paris FC played out a 1-1 draw against Toulouse in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his 17th appearance, has netted three goals this ongoing season with Paris FC.

    Simon was introduced in the 83rd minute for Ilan Kebbal and had a positive impact.

    Read Also:Osayi-Samuel Provides Assist As Birmingham Beat Norwich City To Boost Promotion Playoff Hopes

    Toulouse thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute through Methalie, only for the Video Assistant Referee to cancel the goal.

    However, the visitor opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Munetsi’s brilliant goal to silence the home supporters.

    The host leveled parity in the 87th minute thanks to a low drive shot from Vignolo to beat the Paris FC goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.