Ligue 1: Simon Subbed On As Paris FC Hold Toulouse

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in action as Paris FC played out a 1-1 draw against Toulouse in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 17th appearance, has netted three goals this ongoing season with Paris FC.



Simon was introduced in the 83rd minute for Ilan Kebbal and had a positive impact.

Toulouse thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute through Methalie, only for the Video Assistant Referee to cancel the goal.



However, the visitor opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Munetsi’s brilliant goal to silence the home supporters.



The host leveled parity in the 87th minute thanks to a low drive shot from Vignolo to beat the Paris FC goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.



