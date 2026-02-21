Osayi-Samuel Provides Assist As Birmingham Beat Norwich City To Boost Promotion Playoff Hopes

Nigeria international Bright Osayi-Samuel got his first assist after 18 Championship matches, as Birmingham withstood a brave second-half fightback from Norwich to come away from Carrow Road with a 2-1 win.

Osayi-Samuel, who was in the starting line-up, was later taken off with 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Carlos Vincente and Marvin Ducksch got the goals that put Norwich on the back foot.

But Norwich regrouped and Kenny McLean’s well-taken goal midway through the second period gave them hope.

But Osayi-Samuel’s Birmingham held on to make it eight league games without defeat and add further momentum to a late push for the play-offs.

The win took Birmingham to seventh place on 49 points in the league table, just two points off sixth, which is the final playoff place.

Vicente opened the scoring after five minutes. The Spaniard timed his run perfectly to latch on to Osayi-Samuel’s ball down the right flank and burst into the area before calmly sliding the ball pass the exposed Norwich keeper.

Birmingham doubled their lead on 14 minutes with another goal set up by an astute pass from Osayi-Samuel. This time Priske was the recipient and with all the time in the world he squared for an unmarked Ducksch to side-foot home.

Norwich finally got the goal they had been threatening in the 67th minute. Ben Chrisene’s cross from the left was only half cleared and fell nicely for skipper McLean to thunder the loose ball into the roof of the net.

By James Agberebi



