NPFL: Wikki Tourists Overcome Remo Stars; Warri Wolves, Barau Share Spoils

Wikki Tourists defeated Remo Stars 2-1 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 27 encounter in Bauchi on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Jonathan Mairiga gave Wikki Tourists the lead in the 10th minute, while Hassan Musa doubled the lead late in the first half.

Samson Olasupo reduced the deficit for Remo Stars eight minutes from time.

Wikki Tourists moved to 14th position on the table with 32 points.

Remo Stars remain in 19th position on the table.

Warri Wolves and Barau FC battled to a 0-0 draw in Ozoro.

Wolves moved to ninth position, while Barau FC sit 12th position.



