8 Nigerian Players To Watch At 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

With just hours to go before the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in the United States, the 32 clubs representing their respective continents will be aiming to claim global glory. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup runs from 15 June to 23 July 2025.



Interestingly, Nigerian players will be in the spotlight for clubs such as Chelsea, Espérance, FC Porto, Al Ain, and Borussia Dortmund.



In this piece, Completesports.com’s Augustine Akhilomen profiles eight Nigerian players who could light up the tournament.



1. Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)



The Super Eagles defender barely featured for the Dragons last season following a cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for around eight months.



The left-back will hope to revive his career at the Club World Cup, hosted by the United States of America.



The former Portuguese champions will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Palmeiras of Brazil, and Egypt’s Al Hilal in the group stage.



2. Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea, England)



Adarabioyo will be eager to build on his impressive performance in the UEFA Europa Conference League final when the Club World Cup gets underway this weekend.



The talented centre-back, who recently helped Chelsea secure a historic victory in Europe, will be a key figure for the Blues as they seek to complete a double.

Read Also:New NPFL Season To Kick Off August 22



Adarabioyo will come up against tough opponents such as Flamengo, Los Angeles FC, and Espérance in Group D. No doubt, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will keep a close eye on him ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



3. Onuche Ogbelu (Espérance, Tunisia)



Ogbelu is set to rub shoulders with some of the world’s finest players after being named in Espérance’s 25-man squad. He is expected to face Chelsea, Flamengo, and Los Angeles FC in Group D.



The 22-year-old has become a key player for the Tunisian club since joining from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Nasarawa United in September 2023.



The playmaker featured for the Flying Eagles at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.



4. Tyrique George (Chelsea, England)



Having made his first-team debut for Chelsea early in the 2024/25 season, George transitioned from the academy to become a full-time senior squad member midway through the campaign.

Read Also: Chukwueze Stuns Hometown With N465m Mansion For Dad Unveiling; Tricycles And Scholarship Giveaways



He was also a key part of the Chelsea side that lifted the Europa Conference League title and will look to use the Club World Cup to stake a stronger claim for a regular starting berth ahead of the new Premier League season.



George, who remains eligible to represent Nigeria at international level, having not yet played for England’s senior team, will be keen to shine on the global stage.



5. Halilu Sarki (Al Ain, UAE)



A regular for the Flying Eagles at the CAF U-20 AFCON and FIFA U-20 World Cup—where Nigeria exited at the group stage—Sarki caught the attention of UAE giants Al Ain, who signed him on 1 July 2023.



Having made just one league appearance for Al Ain during the 2024/25 season, the right winger will be hoping to use the Club World Cup as a platform to re-establish himself.



He will come up against Manchester City, Juventus, and African representatives Wydad AC in Group G.



6. Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)



Following a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, during which he helped the club secure Champions League qualification, Chukwuemeka now sets his sights on Club World Cup success.

Read Also:Boniface Not Considering Bayer Leverkusen Exit — Agent Aneke



Still eligible to play for the Super Eagles, the talented midfielder will be aiming to elevate his game on this prestigious stage.



7. Joshua Udoh (Al Ain, UAE)



The Nigerian international is one of three players representing Al Ain at the Club World Cup.



Yet to make a first-team appearance, the midfielder will be eager to make an impression if given the opportunity against the likes of Juventus, Manchester City, and Wydad AC in Group G.

Read Also:Man United Hold Initial Talks With Brentford For Mbeumo



8. Hassan Sani (Al Ain, UAE)



The final of Al Ain’s three Nigerian representatives, Hassan Sani is a promising goalkeeper whose abilities may be tested during the tournament.



Drafted from the club’s U-19 team, the youngster is one of Al Ain’s backup keepers and will be hopeful of earning a chance to showcase his talent on the world stage.



