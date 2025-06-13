New NPFL Season To Kick Off August 22

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye has announced that the 2025/26 season will commence on Friday, 22 August , 2025, and wrap up on Sunday, 24 May , 2026.

Elegbeleye, who made the announcement at the Nigeria Football Federation,NFF, Secretariat in Abuja on Friday, stated that the adjusted calendar aims to align the NPFL with CAF and FIFA standards.

“This new timeline gives our clubs adequate room to prepare, rest, and compete on both domestic and continental fronts,” Elegbeleye said.

“We’ve scheduled the season to start on August 22 and finish on May 24. It’s all part of efforts to improve consistency and long-term planning.”

The league will stick with the familiar 20-club format, continuing from the successful 2024/25 campaign that saw Remo Stars win their maiden NPFL title.

Details concerning the season’s match schedule, player registration procedures, and TV rights will be made public soon.

With the dates now confirmed, clubs, sponsors, broadcasters, and fans alike can begin preparations for what is expected to be another thrilling chapter in Nigerian top-flight football.

By Adeboye Amosu



