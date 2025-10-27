'A True Talent' --Oliseh Praises Iwobi

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has praised Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi for becoming the first Nigerian player to reach 300 Premier League appearances.



Iwobi achieved the milestone during Fulham’s clash against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.



The 29-year-old made his Premier League debut in October 2015 for Arsenal against Swansea City. Since then, he has represented Arsenal (100 appearances), Everton (123), and Fulham (77).

Reacting to his incredible achievement, Oliseh, via his official X handle, described Iwobi as a true talent.



“Congrats Alex! for me one, it is a real joy to see this player continue to improve. A true talent,” Oliseh wrote.



The Super Eagles star continues to be a key figure for both Fulham and Nigeria, with his milestone marking a significant achievement for African football.



