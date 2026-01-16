AFCON 2025: Gusau Urges Super Eagles To Fight For Third Position

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has urged the Super Eagles to go all out for a win against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Super Eagles lost 4-2 on penalities to hosts Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Éric Chelle’s side will now battle the Pharaohs of Egypt for third position at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on Saturday.

Gusau said it is important for the Super Eagles not to dwell too much on the loss to Morocco.

“It is important to retain focus by not continuing to dwell on what happened in the semi final match. As far as we are concerned, the team coped well in the circumstances, navigating a number of challenges and playing their game,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“Penalty shootouts remain lotteries in the game and it could have gone either way. Two years ago, they won their semi-final match of the AFCON after a penalty shootout. This time, it was not meant to be.

“The NFF is proud of the output of the team at this championship. They gave their best and still remain the team to have scored the most goals here. We will talk to them to pick up their morale and go for the bronze so that they will have something from a tournament in which they have done so well.”

By Adeboye Amosu



