AFCON 2025: Leave Chukwueze Alone –Seun Kuti Speaks After Fulham Star’s Penalty Miss

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has appealed to Nigerians to stop criticizing Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze after his penalty miss against Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria missed out on a place in the final on Wednesday after losing 4-2 on penalties to hosts Morocco.



Chukwueze was introduced late in extra time and did not feature in open play, with his only involvement being the missed penalty.

The decision sparked widespread criticism from Nigerian fans on social media, many questioning Chelle’s judgment.



Reacting to the development, Seun, via his Instagram handle, told Nigerians to leave the Fulham star alone. He also noted that even the greatest player also loses a penalty.



“Even Pele dey miss penalty. Leave Chukwueze alone.”



