AFCON 2025: Simon Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Tunisia

Moses Simon insists the team will go all out for a win against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles started their campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Eric Chelle’s men are now firmly focused on their second Group C fixture with Tunisia.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: I’m Impressed With Adams’ Performance Vs Tanzania –Oliseh>