AFCON 2025: Simon Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Tunisia

Moses Simon insists the team will go all out for a win against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.
The Super Eagles started their campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.
Eric Chelle’s men are now firmly focused on their second Group C fixture with Tunisia.
Simon said the team’s main target is to beat the North Africans.
“We want the three points against Tunisia, everybody wants to win and we want to be there,” the Paris FC star told reporters.
“The fans should keep supporting us, and we will make them proud.”
Saturday’s encounter will hold at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.
By Adeboye Amosu