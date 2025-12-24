EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles World Cup Miss Haunted Their AFCON 2025 Showing Vs Tanzania — Akuneto

Chuks Akuneto, Nigeria-born Oldham Athletic Club U-19s Head Coach, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles’ performance in Tuesday’s 2025 AFCON Group C opening clash against Tanzania was far from the fluid and enthralling display Nigerians have come to expect.

According to Akuneto, the three-time African champions were still weighed down by the psychological impact of missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a factor he believes affected their overall sharpness despite securing a crucial 2-1 victory.

Super Eagles Still Haunted By World Cup Qualification Failure — Akuneto

Akuneto noted that Eric Chelle’s men appeared sluggish and laboured for long spells, attributing it to the lingering disappointment of the World Cup miss.

Also Read: AFCON 2025 Diary Day 6: Short Corner Genius, Chelle’s Reality Check, Super Eagles’ Fez Fight And More!

“The team had to quickly put the missed World Cup qualification behind them, which is not easy, as it was only recent and still fresh in their memory despite their efforts to move on,” Akuneto said while assessing the match.

“You could see that the team didn’t start very well. They were a bit sluggish and laboured in everything they tried, although they still carved out a few chances.

“We got the job done by getting the win and the three points, which is the most important thing at the group stage.

“But did we play as well as we could have done? No, if you ask me.”

Nigeria Edged Tanzania In Hard-Fought AFCON 2025 Group C Clash

Nigeria took the lead in the 36th minute when Semi Ajayi nodded home an Alex Iwobi cross, allowing the Super Eagles to head into the break with a slim advantage.

However, Tanzania drew level five minutes after the restart, with Charles M’Mombwa finding the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Ademola Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead on the hour mark with a superb strike, and the Super Eagles held on resolutely until the final whistle to secure maximum points from the encounter.

Super Eagles Pressing And Game Management Questioned

Reflecting further on the match, Akuneto highlighted areas Eric Chelle must address ahead of the Super Eagles’ next Group C fixture against Tunisia on Saturday.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: There’s Still Room For Improvement –Ndidi Speaks On Super Eagles Win Against Tanzania

“The Super Eagles’ pressing from the attackers was not coordinated, and Tanzania played through and around us too easily, in my opinion,” he observed.

“The Super Eagles’ second half was not as good as the first, and this was similar to what we saw against DR Congo in the World Cup qualification play-off.

“Our coaches didn’t find solutions to the problems posed by the opposition manager. But we will keep supporting the team and hope for the very best.”

By Sab Osuji



