AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Observe Rest Today After Hard-fought Win Against Tunisia

The Super Eagles players will observe rest from training today (Sunday) after their hard-fought 3-2 win against Tunisia in AFCON 2025 Group C clash.

This was revealed by the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

According to Efoghe the players who featured in the game against Tunisia will take part in recovery sessions at the gym.

The Super Eagles made it back-to-back wins at this year’s tournament following their win against the Carthage Eagles.

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman put the Super Eagles 3-0 ahead before Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi netted to make the encounter a nervy end.

Up next for coach Eric Chelle’s men is their final Group C fixture with Uganda on Tuesday, December 30.

This would be the second time the Nigerian team and Uganda will meet at the AFCON after their first encounter in 1978 edition in Ghana.

The Cranes edged out the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semi-finals before losing 2-0 to Black Stars of Ghana.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



