AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigers Ready For Tricky Tunisia Test

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals at the ongoing 2025 Men’s AfroBasket when take on Tunisi﻿a on Friday (today), reports Completesports.com.

D’Tigers defeated Madagascar 77-59 in their opening fixture on Wednesday.

Tunisia, who are the defending champions of the competition faltered 86-65 to Cameroon.

The North Africans, who have won the last two editions of the men’s AfroBasket will be desparate to bounce back to winning ways.

Tunisia last defeated Nigeria in the 2017 final, winning 77–65.

However, D’Tigers has had the upper hand in recent meetings, including a group-stage win in the 2021 edition.

According to FIBA’s head-to-head records, Nigeria and Tunisia have met six times in AfroBasket history, with the former winning four of those encounters.

Statistically, Nigeria holds the edge heading into the matchup. D’Tigers average 77 points per game compared to Tunisia’s 65, with superior numbers in rebounds (43 to 41), assists (16 to 12), and two-point shooting percentage (61.9% to 41.3%).

Both teams are tied at 50% from the free-throw line, while Nigeria holds a slight edge in three-point shooting at 25% versus Tunisia’s 24.1%.

By Adeboye Amosu



