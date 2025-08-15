Premier League 2025/26: Chelsea Fancied To Topple Liverpool In The Title Race

Fresh from their recent UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup successes, Chelsea are purring in their pre-season preparations for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Much-derided for their scattergun spending in the transfer market over the past three seasons, they have shown remarkable cohesion under manager Enzo Maresca.

While many people are predicting another fourth-placed finish for Chelsea ahead of the new campaign, a strong case can be made for backing them to claim top spot.

Chelsea Have Added the Right Pieces this Summer

Chelsea’s dependence on striker Nicolas Jackson cost them dearly in the league last season, but they have sought to address the issue this summer.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have been signed to provide competition up front, and goals should not be a problem for the Blues this season.

The two-time Champions League winners also addressed their need for dynamism out wide by signing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao Willian.

They still need to sign a top-class goalkeeper, although Robert Sanchez has been surprisingly excellent in recent months and Filip Jorgensen is proving to be a decent back-up.

Chelsea are well-equipped to mount a serious challenge. Defender Levi Colwill has suffered a knee injury, but the club is not panicking because they have a plethora of options to step in.

The Blues have firepower, depth and a tactically sound manager in charge. There is every chance they can push Liverpool for the 2025/26 Premier League title.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City Could Underperform

Liverpool have a target on their back after winning the Premier League title last season.

Adding Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong to the ranks makes them stronger, but they are under increased pressure to deliver.

Star forward Mohamed Salah has been showing signs of decline. The Egyptian forward’s output dwindled towards the end of the previous campaign and he has underperformed during pre-season.

Salah has traditionally been a popular pick with Arab punters on betting sites in Egypt, particularly in markets such as Premier League Golden Boot winner.

However, if his woeful performance against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield is anything to by, bettors would be well-advised to steer clear of him this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been inconsistent in their pre-season matches despite signing striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. They should be in the top four, but the title may be beyond them.

Manchester City are also searching for a spark after finishing third last term. Even though they may be more involved in the title race, they still seem to be missing something.

Chelsea Now Have a Taste for Winning

Chelsea were overwhelmingly stronger than other teams in the Europa Conference League last season. Even when Real Betis pushed them in the final, they showed resilience.

That mental strength came in handy in the final of the Club World Cup this summer, where they made light work of reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea were tactically a class above the Ligue 1 side and outworked them across the park, setting the stage for a stunning upset. The Blues have tasted winning and want more.

Their young core of players has experienced lifting trophies, and that winning mentality could prove decisive in the title race. Success breeds belief, and Maresca’s men are carrying themselves with the confidence of a side that knows they can topple Europe’s elite.

They have blended flair with discipline, showing they can grind out results and dazzle in equal measure. The hunger to replicate last season’s triumphs is palpable, and their pre-season form has underlined that they are not resting on their laurels.

If they maintain the same intensity over 38 games, Chelsea will have a genuine chance of leaving their title rivals trailing in their wake.



