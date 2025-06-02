Agu Eager For More Super Eagles Call-ups

Werder Bremen full-back Felix Agu has said he hopes to get more call-ups to the Super Eagles.

Agu made his debut for Nigeria on Saturday in the final of the Unity Cup against Jamaica.

He played 83 minutes as the Super Eagles won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Coach Éric Chelle had called up Agu for the first time for this round of international fixtures, allowing him to get to know his teammates in the days before the tournament.

“It was a good week overall,” said Agu to WERDER.DE after the two fixtures at the Brentford Community Stadium. “I was given a warm welcome by the team and I’m looking forward to more chances in the future.”

After the Osnabrück-born defender, whose father is from Nigeria, didn’t play in the 2-1 win over Ghana, he was handed a place in the starting XI for the fixture with Jamaica.

Also Read: Been In Super Eagles For Five Years Without An Official Game Hurts –Dessers

Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze twice put Nigeria ahead only to be pegged back on both occasions.

An international fixture was certainly a new experience for Werder’s number 27, one that he’ll never forget.

“It was fantastic. Even though the tournament only consists of friendlies, you could still sense the rivalry,” Agu added.

“Playing for your national team is a different feeling than club football, so I’m pleased to have made my debut and that we won in the end.”



By James Agberebi



