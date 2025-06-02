Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    ‘All Glory To God’ — Fredrick Celebrates Super Eagles Debut

    Adeboye AmosuBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    Benjamin Fredrick can’t hide his excitement after making his debut for the Super Eagles, Completesports.com reports.

    Fredrick made his maiden appearance for the three-time African champions against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica on Saturday.

    The Brentford centre-back put up a solid display in the Unity Cup final played at the Gtech Community Stadium.

    The Super Eagles won the game 5-4 on penalities.

    Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Ready To Dethrone South Africa — Ordega

    The 21-year-old was praised by head coach Eric Chelle and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi after the game.

    The former Flying Eagles star was grateful for the opportunity to represent Nigeria at full international level.

    “Every great story has a beginning. The journey of a thousand miles start with a single step,” he said via his Instagram page.

    “All glory to God for my Super Eagles debut the journey continues. Huge thank you to the manager and the incredible coaching staff for believing in me.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    1. Geriatric Jones and the Willoughby of Woke on

      You are destined for greatness Benjamin Fredrick. Just stay humble, work hard and don’t patronise nonsense. You will succeed.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad