‘All Glory To God’ — Fredrick Celebrates Super Eagles Debut

Benjamin Fredrick can’t hide his excitement after making his debut for the Super Eagles, Completesports.com reports.

Fredrick made his maiden appearance for the three-time African champions against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica on Saturday.

The Brentford centre-back put up a solid display in the Unity Cup final played at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Super Eagles won the game 5-4 on penalities.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Ready To Dethrone South Africa — Ordega

The 21-year-old was praised by head coach Eric Chelle and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi after the game.

The former Flying Eagles star was grateful for the opportunity to represent Nigeria at full international level.

“Every great story has a beginning. The journey of a thousand miles start with a single step,” he said via his Instagram page.

“All glory to God for my Super Eagles debut the journey continues. Huge thank you to the manager and the incredible coaching staff for believing in me.”

By Adeboye Amosu



