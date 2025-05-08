Aina Is One Of The Fastest Players I’ve Seen  –Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has rated Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina as one of the fastest players he has seen.



In a chat with DEEV, Ndidi stated that the Nigerian international has been impressive for both club and country.



He also noted that Aina remains one of the fastest players he has seen.

“Ola Aina, Mohammed Salah, and then I’ll say Alex Iwobi. Maybe because they’re Nigerians, but Ola Aina’s character is great.



“He’s [Ola Aina] amazing. He’s that guy who’s got zero problems, you know. I’m not saying he doesn’t have one, but it just feels like he knows how to solve people’s problems with his vibe and personality, but he’s done really well.



“I think he’s one of the fastest players I’ve seen. He doesn’t look it, but he’s so quick,” the former Genk midfielder said in an interview with DEEV.



