Akwuegbu Urges Osimhen: ‘Reject Saudi Millions, Chase Global Greatness In Europe’

Benedict Akwuegbu, a former Nigeria striker, has advised Victor Osimhen to resist the lucrative lure of the Saudi Pro League if he truly wants to actualise his dream of becoming one of the best strikers in the world, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen’s prolific goalscoring form has propelled him to the summit of global football, with Saudi Arabian clubs ready to open their financial taps to bring the Nigerian star into their league.

Completesports.com reports that since the start of the 2024/2025 European season, Osimhen—who helped Nigeria win the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile—has been at the centre of intense transfer speculation.

The 25-year-old’s 25 league goals powered Galatasaray to the Turkish Super Lig title, while his 11 goals in the domestic cup helped the Istanbul giants complete a historic double. His 36 goals across all competitions stood out as one of the finest individual performances in Europe.

However, Akwuegbu has urged the Super Eagles striker to reject the pressure of a potential big-money move and remain in Europe to further elevate his global status—insisting that “money is not everything”.

“I think it’s better Victor Osimhen stays in Europe. He’s a very dangerous striker,” Akwuegbu told Completesports.com.

“He’s done so well to help Galatasaray win the Turkish double. Scoring 36 goals in 40 appearances is by no means an easy feat.

“But I think he shouldn’t rush or bow to the pressure of going for a big-money move. He deserves to play for a big club in Europe.

“In my opinion, it’s better for him to stay and play for a top club in either England, Italy or Spain. He deserves to feature for one of the best teams in Europe.

“If he goes to Saudi Arabia for the money, he will not become the best player in the world—he will have to forget about that dream.

“He also won’t win the Best African Player award because the organisers don’t rate those leagues. So, if he wants to remain relevant, he has to stay and play in Europe to maintain his status and boost his chances of being named African Footballer of the Year.

“This is what can see him rated as one of the best strikers in the world. After all, money is not everything,” Akwuegbu concluded.

