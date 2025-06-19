Ex-Man Utd Star Given Four-Match Ban After Fight With Security Guard At Club World Cup

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has been given a four-match ban after he was sent off for fighting with a security guard in Boca Juniors’ Club World Cup opening match against Benfica.

The 2-2 draw on Monday was a tense affair as three players were sent off in total, with Jorge Figal joining Herrera in receiving an early bath, while Andrea Belotti was given his matching orders for Benfica.

According to the Mirror Herrera was sent off just before half-time after attempting to barge his way through to speak to the referee while he was in the middle of a VAR review.

The former Spain international had to be held back by security officials and referee Cesar Arturo Ramos reached for his back pocket and issued the red card after being informed of the player’s conduct.

Herrera had already been substituted at the time after going off in the 20th minute due to an injury.

Boca Juniors confirmed that Herrera and Figal – who was sent off in the 88th minute for a foul on Florentino Luis – have both been banned for four games, pouring doubt on whether they will appear in the competition again.

However, the Argentine giants said they would appeal against the length of the bans, with Ole reporting that the club have questioned why Belotti was only given a two-match ban for a high boot on Ayrton Costa.

The South American side hope they can at least have Figal back for the knockout stages, should they reach it, if his ban is reduced. As it stands, neither player would be allowed to return until the semi-finals.

Herrera, 35, joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and spent five season at the club.

During his time at United he won the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Europa League and Community Shield.

He left United in 2019 and signed for Paris Saint-Germain where he won Ligue 1, French Cup, French League Cup (now defunct), and French Super Cup.

Also, he was part of the team that helped PSG reach a first-ever UEFA Champions League final, which was in 2020.

Unfortunately, PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich thanks to a second half goal by Kingsley Coman.



