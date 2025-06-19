NPFL: Bosso Rules Out Mass Recruitment At Bayelsa United For 2025/2026 Season

Ladan Bosso, Head Coach of Bayelsa United, has exclusively informed Completesports.com that the ‘Restoration Boys’ will not embark on a massive recruitment spree as they prepare for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, which kicks off on 22 August, 2025.

Bosso spoke to Completesports.com on Thursday morning, revealing that he will only bolster the squad with five or six fresh legs.

“For now, I’m resting. It wasn’t an easy campaign last term, so while the players are enjoying their off-season break, the officials, including coaches, also deserve to rest and refresh,” Bosso began.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Teen Agbawodikeizu Rated Above Chido Obi After Derby County U18s Breakthrough Season

“The team will regroup on 28 June. It isn’t going to be a massive recruitment, no. Just about five or six players in key areas of need,” the former Flying Eagles (U20 National Team) handler disclosed.

Bosso came under heavy criticism from Bayelsa United fans last term, especially during the first stanza of the 2024/2025 campaign, when the team was undergoing a blending process.

But Bosso, 57, stood his ground and kept faith in his players and programme. In the end, they finished in 11th position on the Premier League table with 52 points.

Now in the final year of his two-season contract with the Bayelsa State Government, Bosso — a former coach of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars, Wikki Tourists, Abia Warriors, and El-Kanemi Warriors — believes that having achieved the first part of his contractual terms, he can now look ahead with confidence to the second part.

Also Read: Flying Eagles To Compete At Maiden WAFU B U-20 Cup Of Nations

“I signed a two-year contract when I came before the start of last season,” Bosso restated.

“My mandate was clear — to stabilise the team in the Premier League and then fight for a top finish in the second year.

“I think we’ve achieved the first part, and now we want to see how far we can go in pursuit of the second objective,” the Niger State-born gaffer concluded.

By Sab Osuji



