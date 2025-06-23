Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Al-Hilal Increase Osimhen’s Salary Offer To €160m

    Saudi club Al-Hilal have increased their salary offer to Victor Osimhen, according to reports in Italy.

    Osimhen has reportedly turned down four proposals from the Blue Waves.

    The last offer was €30m per season in wages.

    Simone Inzaghi’s side are not ready to give up their chase, and have now increased their offer to €40m per season, according to Corriere dello Sport.

    They are also willing to trigger the €75m release clause in the Nigeria international’s contract.

    Al-Hilal want Osimhen to sign a three-year contract with the option of an additional year which will amount to a salary of €160m for the entire period.

    Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are also pushing to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent transfer.

