Al-Hilal Increase Osimhen’s Salary Offer To €160m

Saudi club Al-Hilal have increased their salary offer to Victor Osimhen, according to reports in Italy.

Osimhen has reportedly turned down four proposals from the Blue Waves.

The last offer was €30m per season in wages.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are not ready to give up their chase, and have now increased their offer to €40m per season, according to Corriere dello Sport.

They are also willing to trigger the €75m release clause in the Nigeria international’s contract.

Al-Hilal want Osimhen to sign a three-year contract with the option of an additional year which will amount to a salary of €160m for the entire period.

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are also pushing to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent transfer.

By Adeboye Amosu



