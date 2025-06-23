‘Unbelievable Feeling’ — Daga Celebrates First League Goal For Molde

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga is in a buoyant mood after helping his Norwegian club Molde recorded a 3-2 victory over Valerenga on Sunday night.

With Molde trailing 2-1, Daga was introduced in the 76th minute of the thrilling encounter played at the Intility Arena.

The 18-year-old scored the equalising goal with a powerful shot from inside the box four minutes later.

It was the former Enyimba player maiden league goal for Per-Mathias Hogmo’s side.

The playmaker has made six league appearances for MFK this season.

Daga took to the social to celebrate the goal describing it as a ‘moment of pure joy”.

“Unless they kill God. Unbelievable feeling! First league goal and it’s a moment of pure joy!” he wrote on X.

By Adeboye Amosu



