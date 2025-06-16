Al-Hilal Revive Interest In Osimhen

Saudi Arabia Professional Football League outfit Al-Hilal are not ready to give up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen previously rejected a lucrative offer from the Blue Waves.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal are still desperate to sign the Nigeria international.

“Al Hilal are not giving up on Victor Osimhen as they want to submit new proposal to the player,” Romano wrote on X.



“Osimhen rejected 10 days ago but Al Hilal insist… race open as Galatasaray and Premier League clubs are still there, while Juventus called again.”

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Osimhen striker played a crucial role as the Yellow and Reds won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

He scored 37 goals, and registered eight assists in 41 appearances for Okan Buruk’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu



