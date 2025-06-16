Osimhen’s Family Doesn’t Want Al Hilal Move –Özbostan

Popular commentator Murat Özbostan has disclosed that the family of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen doesn’t want him to join Saudi club Al Hilal.



Recall that Al Hilal are refusing to give up on the Nigerian international and have offered a massive €50 million to try and convince him.



However, Özbostan, in a chat with habersarikirmizi, stated that Osimhen is confused and yet to make a clear decision on his next move.

Read Also:Al-Hilal Revive Interest In Osimhen



“Osimhen is not closing the door to Galatasaray either, but he has not made a clear decision. He is still confused,” Özbostan said, according to habersarikirmizi.



“Osimhen’s family is not keen on Arabia. I think his chances of staying at Galatasaray are around 60%.



“Galatasaray made their offer and then waited. I think the Galatasaray management is being very generous.”



