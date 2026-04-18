Arokodare Benched As Wolves Equal Unwanted EPL Record After Heavy Loss At Leeds

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was an unused substitute as Wolves suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Leeds United who move further clear of the relegation zone.

Arokodare have only managed three goals and has one assist in 28 appearances in the English topflight this season.

Wolves have now failed to score in 17 Premier League games this season, their most since the 2009/10 campaign (also 17).

Also, Leeds have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season.



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Leeds were relentless early on and scored a beauty through James Justin with his overhead kick in the 18th minute, before Noah Okafor continued his great form to make it 2-0 in the 20th minute.

Wolves improved a little in the second half but Leeds were comfortable throughout and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty kick in the 95th minute sealed the victory.

With the win, Leeds are now four games unbeaten, and move on to 39 points and are almost safe from relegation.

Wolves remain bottom of the table and their relegation would be confirmed if Spurs beat Brighton later on Saturday.

In the other fixtures, Bournemouth defeated Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James’ Park to give their hopes of European qualification a boost while Fulham and Brentford played goalless.



By James Agberebi



