Ligue 1: Nnadi Missing As Marseille Fall To Lorient

Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi was missing in action as Marseille lost 2-0 to Lorient in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international has made four appearances since his arrival in January transfer window from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.



Lorient took the lead in the 28th minute through Katseris’ low drive shot to the delight of the vociferous home supporters.

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Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang almost leveled the scoreline in the early start of the second half but the Gabonese international failed to beat the Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.



However, it was the host who doubled their lead in the 58th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from B. Dieng.



All efforts from Marseille to find a comeback proved abortive as Lorient picked up the maximum three points.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Lorient 2.948 1xbet X Draw 3.71 1xbet Strasbourg Alsace 2.46 1xbet



