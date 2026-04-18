‘Not So Bad’ Fulham Boss Gives Injury Update On Iwobi

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has eased concerns over Alex Iwobi’s injury following their 0-0 draw with Brentford, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi was forced off in the 43rd minute after picking up a hamstring issue.

The 29-year-old was replaced by fellow Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze, sparking fears he could miss the remainder of the season.

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However, Silva has downplayed the severity of the injury, offering a more positive outlook.

“From Alex’s initial reaction, it doesn’t seem too serious. We’ll have a clearer picture in the next 24 to 48 hours. It was a big blow losing him,” Silva said after the match.

Iwobi has scored four goals, and registered three assists in 27 league appearances for Fulham this season.

Fulham remain in 12th position with 45 points following the stalemate with Brentford.

By Adeboye Amosu



