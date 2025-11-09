Arsenal Legend Blames Raya For Sunderland’s Late Equaliser

David Seaman believes David Raya is at fault for Sunderland’s late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side were a goal down at half time as Dan Ballard put Sunderland in front.

But the Premier League leaders stepped up a gear after the break and were level through Bukayo Saka before Leandro Trossard’s brilliant effort from the edge of the box handed them the lead.

Sunderland, however, showed an excellent response to going behind and an excellent flick-on header from Ballard was met by Brobbey, who acrobatically steered the ball past the onrushing Raya to rescue a draw for the Black Cats.

“Whether Raya should come, I’d question that,” Seaman told Premier League Productions (via Metro) during his analysis of Sunderland’s 94th-minute equaliser.

“And the way he comes for the ball, he tries to catch it, is he aware of the guy [Brobbey] getting close?

“It’s a great finish by Brobbey but I would just question the decision of Raya, whether he should come and try to punch it, rather than try to catch it.”

Seaman, who won three league titles during his playing career with Arsenal, is adamant that the Gunners remain in a strong position despite being held by Sunderland.

“This was a difficult game, especially when you looked at it first half,” Seaman said.

“It looked difficult, Sunderland were well-organised, and they knew exactly what they needed to do with Arsenal – hit it long, play in Arsenal’s half rather than play it out from the back. When they did play out from the back it cost them a goal.

“But Arsenal… they’re in a good position because this was a big test.”



