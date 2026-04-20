Arsenal, Not Man City Still Favourite To Win Premier League Title –Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has tipped Arsenal to win the 2025/26 Premier League title despite losing 2-1 to Manchester City on Sunday.



Rooney, in a chat with BBC Sport, stated that Arsenal’s defensive strength, efficiency, and mentality make them favorites, predicting a late-season twist where City will drop points.



“This title race is not over yet, I still feel like there are some more twists and turns to come.

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“It is is obviously going to be tight but City have got one more game to try to win, so I still have Arsenal down as slight favourites.



“I’ve been in this situation myself, where you need to win all your games for the title. You look at your games and you think well we should win this one, or that one, but it never pans out that way.



“From now until the end of the season it is just going to be down to which team keeps their composure the best – that’s who will win it.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.525 1xbet X Draw 4.775 1xbet Newcastle United 6.65 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Newcastle United has lost by at least 1 goals. Newcastle United under 1.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Newcastle United under 2.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches.



