Aston Villa Confirm Abraham Signing

Aston Villa announced the signing of Tammy Abraham on a permanent transfer.

The England international joined Villa from Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas.

The 28-year-old only joined Besiktas on a permanent transfer from AC Milan last summer.

Abraham was an integral part of the Villa side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19.

The striker netted 25 league goals and scored the crucial penalty in the shoot-out win over West Bromwich Albion that took the club to the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Abraham’s goalscoring exploits that season saw him become the first Villa player since Andy Gray in 1976/77 to hit the back of the net 25 times in a campaign.

After leaving Villa Park, he went on to win the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before helping AS Roma lift the UEFA Europa Conference League.



