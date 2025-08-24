Atalanta Boss Reacts To Lookman’s Transfer Saga

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has once again weighed in on the transfer saga involving the club, and Ademola Lookman.

Lookman pushed to leave the Bergamo club earlier this month following interest from Inter Milan.

The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request accusing La Dea of ‘”broken promises”.

The 27-year-old later shunned training in an effort to force his exit.

Read Also: Bundesliga: Tella Features, Akpoguma Subbed On In Bayer Leverkusen Loss To Hoffenheim

Battle Of Emotions

Juric said the transfer saga is a reflection of the current transfer market.

“The Lookman situation is typical of the transfer market in recent years. These situations punish the fans, while the player and the club look after their own interest,” Juric was quoted by Corriero dello Sport.

“The fans put their heart and soul into it, and so they feel bad. The battle is between emotions and cool heads.”

Immediate Task

Lookman has trained separately from his teammates since returning to training this week after Inter pulled out of the move.

He is not expected to be involved when Atalanta open their campaign against newly promoted Pisa on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



