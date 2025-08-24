No Final Decision Yet On Boniface — AC Milan Chief Tare

AC Milan director Igil Tare has revealed that they are yet to make a final decision on whether to sign Victor Boniface, reports Completesports.com.

The Rooseneri have already agreed to sign the Nigeria international from Bayer Leverkusen on loan with an option to buy for a combine €30m.

Boniface has been undergoing series of tests for two days, and the deal has not been made official yet.

AC Milan’s Thorough Assessment

“There were no extra medicals,” Tare was quoted by DAZN.

“We knew that he (Boniface) had problems in the past, we are evaluating everything as planned with regards to the health and fitness of the player.

“His qualities are undoubted. We are just trying to make the right decision for this situation.”

When Will A Decision Be Made On Boniface?

Tare further assured that they will discuss with manager Maximilliano Allegri before taking their final decision.

“Obviously, soon the transfer deadline will be coming up,” laughed Tare.

“We will discuss it with the coach and make a final decision. We’re not putting pressure on ourselves with a deadline.”

By Adeboye Amosu



