Boniface To Complete AC Milan Medicals Today

Victor Boniface will have more tests on Saturday (today) ahead of his transfer to AC Milan, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international, according to Football Italia started his medical tests on Friday.

Boniface attended both the Milan club facilities and the required CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) examinations.

The 24-year-old then went on to the Galeazzi Hospital in Milan for more thorough checks.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Milan called their trusted orthopaedic surgeon back from his vacation only to perform the examination on Boniface.

Forward’s Injury Record

Boniface battled with injuries during his two-year stint with Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen.

The striker had a succession of muscular problems last season that limited his playing time.

It would be recalled that the player twice had surgery for anterior cruciate ligament injuries in his knees in March 2019 and November 2020.

He registered 11 goals, and two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

By Adeboye Amosu



