Atalanta Supporters Blast ‘Ungrateful’ Lookman

Atalanta supporters have labelled Ademola Lookman ‘ungrateful’ after the winger was reinstated to the first team.

Lookman tried to force a move to La Dea’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan this summer.

The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request after Atalanta rejected Inter’s €45m bid.

The 27-year-old also accused the Bergamo club of unfair treatment in a long post on his Instagram profile.

Lookman later opted to train alone in the United Kingdom for several weeks, and only returned to Bergamo five days before the start of the new season.

The former Leicester City star is now set to make his first appearance of the season for Atalanta against Torino on Sunday (today) after he was reintegrated back to the squad by head coach Ivan Juric.

Certain groups of Atalanta supporters have not taken too kindly to Lookman’s reintegration to the first-team squad, though.

They displayed a banner in Bergamo with a message that reads: “No. 11 reintegrated but for us, you remain ungrateful.”

By Adeboye Amosu



