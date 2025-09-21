2025 U-20 WWCQ: Aduku Upbeat Falconets Will Beat Rwanda In Kigali

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku is optimistic his side will beat Rwanda in Sunday’s (today) 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifying tie.

The encounter will hold at the Kigali-Pele Stadium, Kigali. It will kick off at 3pm Rwanda time (2pm Nigeria time).

Aduku declared that his team will go all out for a win in the encounter.

Aduku Confident Of Victory

“We have had the opportunity to watch the Rwandan girls in their first-round games 64 Zimbabwe, and we now have an idea of how they play,” Aduku told thenff.com.

“We will devise strategies to neutralize them and then go for victory.

“We are happy to be playing the first leg away, but at the end, what matters is the effort put into every match, not necessarily the venue. I know the quality of players I have in my team, and I have confidence in them.”

The reverse fixture will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan next week Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



