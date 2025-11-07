Awoniyi Needs Quality Cross To Score Goals --Nottingham Forest Manager

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi needs quality crosses to score goals for the team.



In a chat with Nottinghamshire Live, Dyche stated that the Nigerian international has a different playing style from other strikers in the team.



“Igor (Jesus) was obviously suspended, and we’ve got the three players (Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson and Jair Cunha) who are not part of the Europa League group. That’s challenging in itself,” the former Everton boss said in quotes revealed by Nottinghamshire Live.

“Taiwo is slightly different. He has been around a bit longer. He can hold it up and get it in the box, but you have to get quality into the box.



“That is one thing I questioned heavily about Bournemouth – we hardly put any crosses in. We were in terrific areas to cross it from and yet we didn’t do that.



“We put a cross into the right area against Porto and got a penalty. It is not always about a clean goal, it is also about the scruffy ones,” he added.



