EPL: Uche Targets First Start As Crystal Palace Welcome Brighton

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche will be keen to earn a first start as Crystal Palace welcome Brighton in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Nigerian international has made three appearances for Palace this ongoing.

Uche Yet To Make Palace’s Starting XI

Uche is yet to start a game for Palace since joining, with most of his minutes coming in the Carabao Cup, where he was brought off the bench in victories over Millwall and Liverpool.

However, the Super Eagles star will be hoping to get the nod of Palace manager Oliver Glasner to face Brighton on Saturday.

Crystal Palace Target Four Straight Wins

The Eagles have enjoyed success across a range of competitions in recent times, whilst the Seagulls picked up a notable win on the domestic front last time out.



Following a four-game winless run stretching from October 5 to October 29, Crystal Palace have managed to get their campaign back on track with a three-match winning streak, with the latest of those successes arriving against Eredivisie opposition in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Now on a mission to seal four straight competitive wins for the first time since the beginning of March, Oliver Glasner’s troops are sitting ninth in the Premier League standings after 10 matches, just three points behind Manchester City in second, highlighting the sheer size of the chasing pack behind league leaders Arsenal.

Starting lineup

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino, Mateta



Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck



