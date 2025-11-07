Iheanacho Ruled Out Of Celtic Vs Kilmarnock

Celtic interim head coach Martin O’Neill has provided an injury update on Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of Sunday’s clash with Kilmarnock, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in Celtic’s UEFA Europa League clash with Austrian club, Sturm Graz last month.

The Nigeria international has missed the Scottish Premiership champions last four games across all competitions due to the injury.

O’Neil’s Update On Iheanacho

O’Neill said the former Manchester City striker is going to be sidelined for few more weeks.

“Yeah, he (Iheanacho) is going to be a few more weeks,” O’Neil said during his interaction with the media on Friday.

” I think that obviously after Sunday we’ve got this fortnight break and we’ll see how things go from there.

” But yeah, he certainly won’t be available for Sunday anyway.”

The 29-year-old joined the Hoops on a free transfer in the summer.

He has scored twice in four league appearances for the club.

By Adeboye Amosu



