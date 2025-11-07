NPFL: Nasarawa United Will Fight For Maximum Points Against Kwara United — Mangut

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut says his team will go for maximum points against Kwara United, reports Completesports.com.
The Solid Miners defeated Remo Stars 2-1 in a rescheduled matchday 10 fixture at the Lafia City Stadium on Thursday.
It was Nasarawa United’s first win in their last three league outings.
The Lafia club also reclaimed top spot on the table following the win.
“Our game against Kwara is a different ball game in its entirety,”Mangut told the club’s media.
“We will approach the game with a different mindset because the next opponents are also a good side.
“We want to remain in contention in the league this season, which is why we are not taking any game lightly.”
By Adeboye Amosu