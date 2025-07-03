Bale Tables £40m To Buy Former Premier League Club

Gareth Bale has tabled a £40million bid to buy his beloved hometown club Cardiff City.

A consortium led by Bale has been in the market to buy a football team, having already been linked with a failed move to takeover at Plymouth Argyle.

Current Cardiff owner Vincent Tan, who resides in Malaysia, is open to selling the Welsh club – who were relegated from the Championship to League One in May.

Talks are taking place behind the scenes between Cardiff and a US-based private equity group, reports The Times.

And now (via The Sun) an official bid, worth less than half of the £86million paid by Real Madrid to Tottenham for Bale in 2013, has been submitted.

The Wales legend spoke publicly for the first time about his plans to take over the League One club at the European premiere of F1: The Movie in London at the end of June.

Bale, 35, said: “We are interested in getting Cardiff. It’s my home club, it’s where I grew up and my uncle used to play for them.

“To be involved with an ownership group would be a dream come true. I would love to be able to be a part of growing Cardiff and taking it to the Premier League where it belongs.”

Bale was born in the Welsh capital in 1989 and his uncle Chris Pike was a prolific striker at The Bluebirds between his nephew’s birth-year and 1993.

Cardiff have reportedly already rejected an undisclosed first bid made by the Bale-led consortium.

Cardiff City have competed in the Premier League for two seasons (2013-14 and 2018-19).

Cardiff City is the only team from outside England to have won the FA Cup, doing so in 1927. They have also reached three other cup finals in English competitions, the 1925 FA Cup final against Sheffield United, the 2008 FA Cup final against Portsmouth and the 2012 Football League Cup final against Liverpool, suffering defeat on each occasion.



