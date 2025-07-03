Atletico Madrid Keen To Sign Super Eagles Star

Atletico Madrid have shown interest in signing Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi this summer.



According to Africa Foot, the Spanish giant have taken notice and are weighing up a potential offer for the attacking midfielder.

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder was reportedly offered a weekly wage of around £115,000 a week by Los Colchoneros.



Iwobi, who signed for Fulham in a £22m deal from Everton in September 2023, has quickly become a fan ’favorite at Craven Cottage for his industrious displays in a number of different positions.



The Nigerian has scored 15 goals and made eight assists in 77 games in all competitions for Fulham last season.



