Balogun Set To Leave Rangers This Summer

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun is expected to leave Scottish Premiership giants Rangers this summer.

Balogun’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to be offered a new deal , according to Football Insider.





The 36-year-old initially moved to the Ibrox in 2020, and spent two years before joining Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer.

The centre-back returned to the Gers for a second stint in 2023 on a one-year contract.

Balogun was however handed a one-year contract extension by the club at the start of the current campaign.

Read Also:NPFL: Rivers United Won’t Relent In Title Quest — Finidi

He recently expressed his desire to extend his stay at the club beyond this season.

Rangers are however looking to bolster their squad with young players, and that could lead to his exit from the club.

Balogun has made 23 appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues this season.

The former Wigan Athletic player won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his first stint with Rangers.

He won the Scottish League Cup with the club last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



