Benue Killings Giving Me Sleepless Nights –Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons star, Peace Ogebe, has expressed great grief over the continued wave of deadly attacks in her home state of Benue, revealing that the violence has left her unable to sleep.



Her emotional outburst comes in the wake of fresh attacks on villages in Otukpo and Otobi-Akpa in Otukpo Local Government Area, where gunmen reportedly stormed communities, burning homes, displacing families, and leaving multiple casualties in their wake.

Ogebe via her official X handle, decried the persistent killings, questioning the Federal Government’s continuous silence on the matter.



“I am just having sleepless nights these days because of what is happening in Benue State. Like seriously, I can’t just sleep.



” Why all the killing? What is their aim?” Ogebe wrote. “Why is the government quiet over these killings? Is it that they don’t know what to do, or they just intentionally want to be mute?”







