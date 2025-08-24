Victor Boniface will return to Germany on Sunday (today) with AC Milan still unsure about completing his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, reports Completesports.com.

The Rooseneri subjected the Nigeria international to series of tests on Friday, and Saturday due to fitness concerns.

Boniface will now wait for a final decision from Milan over his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The forward injured his right knee in 2019, and 2020, and the Serie A giants

want o take time before putting him under contract.

The 24-year-old also battled with muscle problems last season.

According to Gazettaof, it is increasingly likely that Milan will abandon negotiations, although a decision has yet to be taken.

The Rooseneri could still end up signing Boniface and another centre-forward in the final days of the transfer window.

By Adeboye Amosu



